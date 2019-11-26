OSHP, AAA urge motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles

With millions of travelers hitting the road for the holiday travel period beginning tomorrow, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and AAA are urging motorists to slow down and move over for anyone stopped along the side of the road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a video Monday where a trooper's children tell viewers why it's important for motorists to Move Over, Slow Down.

According to AAA, more than 2 million Ohioans are expected to travel for the holiday period, which begins Wednesday.

About 89 percent of Ohio travelers are expected to drive to their destinations. ODOT expects a 63 percent increase in traffic during the holiday weekend; with the extra traffic, ODOT will suspend roadwork and open as many lanes as possible.

Mike Brown, an automotive trainer with AAA, said around six tow trucks get hit on American road daily, resulting in about 26 killed tow truck operators.

"It's very dangerous on the roadside," Brown said. "It doesn't matter what color the blinking lights are on that truck. The law says you have to slow down and move over, whether they're green, red, yellow, doesn't matter."