OSHP reminds motorcyclists to ride safe during National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Last year, Lucas County was one of eight counties to record 100 or more motorcyclist crashes in Ohio, according to numbers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The OSHP is reminding motorcyclists to ride trained and sober during National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May.

Across the state in 2019, there were 3,585 traffic crashes involving motorcycles that results in 165 deaths and 3,245 injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol, taking a training class, wearing safety equipment, and riding with proper endorsements help protect motorcyclists. In 2019, the Patrol issued a total of 1,552 citations to motorcyclists, 65 percent included a speed violation, 21 percent were for operating a motorcycle without a proper license and 6 percent were for OVI.

“Being trained and wearing the proper equipment are two ways motorcyclists can be responsible when riding this summer,” Lieutenant Jonathon Gray, Van Wert Post commander, said in a press release. “All motorists should share the road and be aware of their surroundings, as well as other vehicles using the roadway.”

Ohio law requires helmets for riders under 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience. Passengers on motorcycles must wear helmets when the driver is required to do so.

For more information visit motorcycle.ohio.gov.

