The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading an OVI checkpoint Friday night on Wooster St. in Bowling Green.

The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. It will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

The checkpoint is held in conjunction with Bowling Green Police, Bowling Green State University Police, and the Wood County Sheriff's Office.