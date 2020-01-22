Off duty Lucas Co. Sheriff's Deputy shot in leg while walking to car

An off duty Lucas County Sheriff's Deputy and another man were both shot early Sunday morning on S. Reynolds Rd.

Richard Gaines, 30, of Toledo, told police he was in an argument with an unknown suspect when the suspect began shooting. Gaines was shot in the left thigh and was driven to UTMC by an unknown driver.

Robert Campbell, 39, of Toledo, was walking to his vehicle when the shooting started and struck in the arm. Campbell, an off duty Sheriff's Deputy, was taken to Toledo Hospital by his cousin.

Gaines was admitted to the hospital, while Campbell was treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing.