Officer Dia's motorcycle in ride honoring police

They're paying tribute to officers with a ride.

Hundreds gathered in the parking lot of Splash Universe, then paraded out in a caravan of Jeeps and Motorcycles Saturday, July 11, 2020.

They headed past the Home Depot on Alexis in Toledo and eventually past the Toledo Police Safety Building. The parking lot of Home Depot hosts a memorial for Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed there while responding to a call of an intoxicated man on July 4, 2020.

Among the vehicles was the motorcycle owned by Officer Dia. His cousin rode it in his honor.

Organizers of the ride set it up to honor Officer Dia as well as Monroe County Animal Control Officer Darrian Young, who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in June 2020, and Monroe Police Officer Cpl. Renae Peterson who was shot and injured in May 2020.

