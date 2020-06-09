Officer involved in apparent helmet-swinging incident placed on restricted duty

A Toledo Police officer has been placed on restricted duty after he was seen in a video swinging his helmet at protesters.

This screenshot from a video allegedly shows a Toledo Police officer swinging his helmet at a protester during the May 30 protests in downtown.

According to Toledo Police, there is an investigation into the officer.

“I reviewed the contract and confirmed that the only information that I am permitted to release is that there is an investigation on an officer," TPD Lt. Kellie Lenhardt said. "Once the investigation is complete I can release more.”

The City of Toledo has set up an email address -- TPDconcerns@toledo.oh.gov -- for concerned citizens to submit information and videos about the May 30 protests in downtown Toledo. As of Tuesday morning, they had received 172 emails.

In a tweet sent out Tuesday afternoon, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the city is investigating all of the concerns sent via email and through social media, including the incident of the officer swinging his helmet at a protester.