Officials help prevent human trafficking, sexual abuse of minors

The Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition is sponsoring an event in connection with Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The event takes place at 1 p.m. Friday at the Wood County Job and Family Services in Bowling Green.

State senator Teresa Fedor will speak on how to identify human trafficking and how the community can help victims. Other speakers will be on hand, providing information on a number of services each institution provides.

Last year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children handled nearly 30,000 cases of missing children. The experts say one out of every six kids likely becomes a victim of sex trafficking.

To get more information or resources to help combat human trafficking, head to this website or call 1-800-843-5678.