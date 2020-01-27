Officials investigating after child ingests methadone in Toledo home

Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old boy ingested an unknown amount of methadone and overdosed at a Toledo home on Sunday evening.

According to Toledo Police, the child's father, Marques Floyd, reported he was with the child at a home in the 1900 block of Chase St. when the child climbed on a toilet and took a bottle of methadone out of a cabinet. The child then consumed some amount of methadone and brought the bottle to Floyd.

Floyd informed police it took him approximately one hour to take the child to Toledo Hospital, where he arrived unresponsive. Hospital staff said it took two milliliters of Narcan to wake up the child.

The child's mother, who was at work at the time of the incident, told police she received a text message from Floyd, who said the child had gotten into some medicine on the counter. He did not tell her what specific medicine the child had taken.

The child's mother, Amber Hartford, told the child's father to take the boy to the hospital immediately. She said Floyd continued to send text messages, saying the child was OK and that hospital staff had pumped the child's stomach and made him throw up the medicine.

Hartford told police Floyd has the child every other weekend, and this was his weekend to have the child.

Toledo Police detectives are working with Lucas County Children's Services in the ongoing investigation. Charges have not been filed yet.

According to police, the child is recovering.