Officials are investigating after units found a dead person in a dining room of a home on Prouty Ave. Monday afternoon.

At approximately 1:43 p.m., a Toledo Police crew responded for an assist fire code in the 1400 block of Prouty. When they arrived, they found Andrew Williams, 32, dead in the home.

According to the police report, there was evidence on scene that suggests the death may be drug related.

Vice was notified and responded. The investigation continues.