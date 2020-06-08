Officials investigating shooting death in Henry County

Officials are investigating a shooting death that happened Friday afternoon in Henry County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, units were dispatched after a 911 call was received around 2 p.m. When they arrived to the scene on County Rd. 6 in Damascus Township, they found a deceased male.

The identity of those involved, included the dead man will not be released until notification of next of kin.

Charges are pending and an autopsy was scheduled by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.