Oglala Sioux leader says S.D. gov.‘s threats over coronavirus checkpoints ‘not helpful’

Two Oglala Sioux Tribe's travel checkpoint monitors stand in the cold wind gusts on Saturday, watching for cars traveling to Red Shirt on Bureau of Indian Affairs Highway 41. Before each car enters the reservation, the monitors ask: "Do you have a fever? Do you have a cough? Do you have an essential business?" This is the safety measure that Gov. Kristi Noem wants the tribes to remove.

"We have not closed any non-tribal roads or highways," President Julian Bear Runner of Oglala Sioux Tribe said. "If you have an essential business, or you are doing ... importation of goods, mail, any transportation of freight through the reservation, we are allowing that. And we track that as well, so checkpoint A will inform checkpoint B to be expecting this individual or this transportation goods to be exiting in this amount of time."

Since roads are still accessible, the Oglala Sioux Tribe is bewildered by Noem's demand.

Bear Runner says their only intent is to protect the people, and they are open to discussion in a government-to-government manner. However, he said, they have never actually received the letter demanding them to remove the checkpoints from Noem or her office. In fact, they learned about this letter from social media and from the news.

The president called the lack of a letter "a sign of disrespect for a sovereign nation or another government agency."

Bear Runner said, the only way to get through this health crisis, is work together, and it is not helpful to try to threaten them with "legal action."

In a conference on April 16, the tribe discussed with the state's high-ranking officials about the Tribal Border Monitoring Plan, which includes the travel checkpoints.

"No objection was raised by any state official to the Tribal Border Monitoring Plan or the tribe's travel checkpoints on the April 16 call," Bear Runner said.

When asked if they were ever informed of the disapproval of the checkpoints, the president said, "She has never had any contact other than the phone call that we had on April 16."

Bear Runner said he has been in daily communication with their agent from Bureau of Indian Affairs. "And we got a re-affirmation from him last night in a meeting stating that no, the Department of Interior nor the Bureau of Indian Affairs has ever notified the tribe or ever seen a non-compliance from the tribe in the procedure set forth."

