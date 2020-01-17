Under mounting pressure from victims and fellow Republicans, Braun resigns

Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun resigned from his position Friday, after months of pressure in response to his negligent assault conviction in December.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the resignation of Sandusky County Prosecutor Timothy Braun, which will be effective at the end of business January 21.

“This is a victory for the victims and the community,” Yost said. “I admire the survivors’ courage and tenacity to stand. They were heard, believed and today, vindicated.”

Yost had publicly called for Braun’s resignation in October 2019 after a thorough and lengthy investigation. Braun was under investigation after female employees accused him of unwanted sexual contact and inappropriate sexual intimidating, and threatening comments on several occasions.

Braun pleaded guilty on Dec. 6 to negligent assault after he was accused of inappropriately touching two women in his office.

Yost filed a complaint for his removal on Dec. 30 and Judge Jeremiah Ray ordered his suspension Dec. 31, 2019.

