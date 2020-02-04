Ohio And Lucas County In Top Shape For Upcoming Primary Elections

Ohio's Secretary of State Frank LaRose has ordered all 88 county board of election directors to run through a security check list of over 30 different areas to ensure secure and accurate results in the upcoming Primary and then in the Presidential election this Fall. LaRose says when it comes to elections, the world watches Ohio and Ohio will get it right in it's upcoming elections.

Lucas County Democratic Chairman Kurt Young says "Ohio won't be like Iowa, it's a whole different system." Lucas County Board of Elections Director Lavera Scott says Ohio's Primary election bears no resemblance to Iowa's Caucus voting. "We also do not do any transference whatsoever by any type of mobile devices. We do not transfer any of our counts through the internet or any of those means." In fact Scott says the Primary in six weeks will have tighter security as a result of the directive issued by the Ohio Secretary of State.

