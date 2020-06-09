Ohio Association of Nurses urge parents to get their kids vaccinated

While experts say routine vaccinations and well visits have plunged since COVID-19, the Ohio Association of Nurses is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated this summer.

Vaccinations are required to go back to school in the fall. Ann Cipriani, the Coordinator of Heath Services for Toledo Public Schools, said, "There's something called herd immunity, if immunizations drop below a certain percentage, than that allows that disease to get back into the community and start rearing its ugly head again. So we could have a measles out break, which means we would get back to school, we would have COVID-19 under control and we would have to close schools again."

College students are also being urged to their required vaccinations as well.