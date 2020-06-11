Police certification saw a shift in 2014: could it happen again?

About half of the police departments in the state of Ohio are certified through the Office of Criminal Justice Services. That certification is based on the standards set by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Board, a board that was created in 2014 following several high-profile police-involved shootings.

Many police departments meet those specific best practice standards provided by the Ohio Collaborative but it's not the only choice police chiefs have access to. Sylvania Township utilizes Lexipol, a company that produces public safety policy and training solutions.

Police chief Paul Long said, "It looks at state case law, local case law, Supreme Court case law and constantly reviews it and provides us with updates. It's sound policy that is based on the law and court cases which is much of what the Ohio Collaborative does."

Just because a department isn't certified by the Office of Criminal Justice Services doesn't mean its irresponsible. It just means they may subscribe to another service. However, City of Oregon police chief Mike Navarre told 13abc earlier this week, there are definitely departments in the state of Ohio that need to get better polices in place.