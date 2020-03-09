Ohio Department of Health confirms three cases of coronavirus

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed three cases of coronavirus in the state on Monday.

Governor Mike DeWine announced a state of emergency shortly thereafter, adding that all three individuals that tested positive were from Cuyahoga County.

So far a total of 255 people have been under public health supervision in Ohio. Coronavirus tests are still pending for five individuals. Eleven others have tested negative.

This afternoon we learned that three Ohioans have tested positive for #COVID19. It's important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and therefore, I have declared a state of emergency in #Ohio. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 9, 2020

Despite its alarming name, a state of emergency does not mean it's time to panic. Rather, it allows the state to deploy resources to affected areas faster than it normally would and allows the Governor to request funding from the federal government to help combat the spread of the virus.

The Ohio Department of Health announced on Friday that the state had received test kits for the novel coronavirus, and would be able to begin testing in the state rather than sending samples to the CDC. In that announcement, they outlined those patients who will be tested, among them anyone with symptoms who has been to an area with an active outbreak, those with symptoms who had come into contact with someone with a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, and those with symptoms not attributed to another illness.

During the news conference on Monday, representatives from the Ohio Department of Health recommended that anyone who believes they may be showing symptoms of COVID-19 see their doctor sooner rather than later.