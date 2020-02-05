Ohio Department of Health investigating new possible Novel Coronavirus case

The Ohio Department Health announced Wednesday that a new person is being investigated for the Novel Coronavirus.

The ODH said it will not release additional information about the person, but Ohio remains at low risk and there are no additional confirmed cases.

Samples from the person have been taken and sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. Results are expected in the coming days.

A local health department, working in collaboration with the ODH, is monitoring the individual and their contacts.