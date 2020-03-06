Ohio Department of Health sets up coronavirus call center

The Ohio Department of Health has opened a call center to answer questions about coronavirus COVID-19.

The call center is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and can be reached at 833-4-ASK-ODH.

The call center staff includes licensed nurses and infectious disease experts.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. However, three people are under investigation for COVID-19 in the state. Seven other people have tested negative for the virus after an investigation by ODH.

While the general risk to the public in Ohio is still considered low, it is important to continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease. To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, practice these preventative measures:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Additional information and guidance on COVID-19 is available at ODH’s new website.