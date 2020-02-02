CDC: Miami University students negative for coronavirus

Officials with the Ohio Department of Health, Miami University, and the surrounding health departments are giving an update tonight on possible coronavirus cases at Miami University.

Two off-campus students were tested for suspected coronavirus. The students both tested negative for the coronavirus. According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of February 1, 2020, eight U.S. cases of 2019-nCoV have been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S. There are no confirmed cases in Ohio, and risk to the general public is low.

The University released the following statement earlier today:

"We continue to work closely with the Butler County Health District to identify members of our campus community who may be affected by these new guidelines and to contact individuals who have traveled to China over the past two weeks to assess their travel history and health status."

