Ohio EMA offering rebates on storm shelters

June 5th, 2010: For some Lake Township residents, nearly a full decade still is not enough time to forget the sights and sounds of nature's fury that night.

Bill and Shirley White were at home with their stepdaughter in Millbury when an EF-4 tornado ripped through town, damaging their home and over 60 others.

As Bill describes it: "I didn't even get the door closed and it hit, that's how fast it was. We heard it, and... POOF, gone. The garage was completely torn off the house... my stepdaughter's car was out front, and now it was out in the field. My truck looked like... well, like a tornado hit it! It ripped everything off of it."

The Whites survived with only a few cuts and bruises, but the next house over was a much more tragic scene.

"I said, 'what is that?' and it was partially covered," he recalls. "I went over, and it was my next-door neighbor... He was still alive, [but] his wife, his son and his daughter were all missing, and the house was leveled."

Even before rebuilding their home, Bill was already on the hunt for something to protect his family from future storm events.

The Whites had a storm shelter installed immediately after the tornado back in 2010. They may not be as common here in Ohio as they are in southern states, but they're still a worthwhile investment... especially considering the rebate you can now get back.

The initiative responsible for this -- the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program -- allows for a substantial way to offset the cost of that extra peace of mind, using up to nearly five thousand dollars in state funding.

"If you were to ask yourself today, 'if a tornado was going to hit, where would I go?' and you don't have a good answer, I would say to 100% at least consider the program," says Erin Konecki, deputy director of Wood County EMA. "They're able to accomplish reimbursing homeowners up to 75% of the installation of a storm shelter, up to $4,875."

Anyone can apply for the rebate now through April 6th, and it covers more than just that traditional hatch in the ground.

"You can get the prefabricated ones from home depot or wherever," suggests Konecki, "but you could also build it into your home. They can be above or underground, inside or outside -- whatever really works for you."

Today in Millbury, seven names serve as monument to the lives lost that warm June night, and a reminder of how important it is to protect against the elements however you can.

"Everybody knows there's no price tag on human life. Your house might be gone, but if your family's kept safe, that's the most important thing."

To apply for the program, visit the Ohio EMA website or call (614) 889-7150.