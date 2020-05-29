LIVE: DeWine to comment on destructive protests in Columbus over death of George Floyd

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will speak on Friday to remark on the protests that took place in downtown Columbus over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Workers repair smashed windows at a building south of downtown on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. The damage happened as protesters angry over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned out for a demonstration in Columbus that began peacefully but turned violent, with windows smashed at the Ohio Statehouse and storefronts along surrounding downtown streets. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

Protests erupted in Columbus on Thursday night following days of unrest in Minnesota surrounding the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who died while in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

Storefronts and the Ohio Statehouse were vandalized in downtown Columbus.

The group responsible for maintaining the Ohio Statehouse grounds, the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board, surveyed the damage following the protests.

Damaged property includes:

28 Ohio Statehouse windows

Doors to the West Rotunda and the State Street entrance

5 light pole lamps

Fire damage to flags in flower beds

Granite and bench damaged in the property’s South Plaza

Various trash cans dumped and damaged

