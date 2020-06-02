DeWine gives greenlight for K-12 classes to start in fall

Every Ohio school district has been given the go-ahead to start planning for K-12 classes this fall, Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.

DeWine said each school is in charge of their own re-opening, which will allow them to set their own start date.

Also at Tuesday's coronavirus briefing, health care providers were told they may resume all surgeries and procedures that had previously been delayed.

Some specific guidelines were included, including maintaining adequate inventories of PPE, supplies, equipment, and medicine, conserving and monitoring those supplies, having a supply chain to support those needs, establish a testing routine, and use telehealth whenever possible.