Ohio K-12 students will not return to class, will finish the school year through remote learning

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared that K-12 students would not be returning to classrooms this school year, even as the state prepares to reopen starting May 1.

"We've flattened the curve, but the virus remains. Also, to go back to school now with a relatively small amount of time left - many educators have expressed to me that this wouldn't be a good idea even if the health situation was resolved," DeWine said.

Gov. DeWine added that there is no decision yet for when students return to school in the fall.

He encouraged administrators to continue planning for next year, adding that the return to the classroom will likely change. There would be the potential for a blended system, with some distance learning, but it would be up to each individual school district.