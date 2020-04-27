Ohio Means Jobs helping workforce prepare for employment after COVID-19

The state of Ohio could be just days away from reopening. As businesses prepare to open their doors once again, Ohio Means Jobs Lucas County is doing what they can to prepare job seekers.

Ohio Means Jobs offers online tools and quizzes on career exploration, as well as resources for people to complete their GED online through their program with Owens Community College.

Representatives can also speak with people over the phone, email, or by Skype or Facetime call to practice interviewing skills, or go over their resume.

Executive Director for Workforce Development, Tonia Saunders, says "We've been strategizing on how do we prepare this workforce so in some regards the COVID-19 where everyone is kind of idled right now is a great opportunity that we can really connect more with job seekers one-on-one to show them all of the tools available to get them ready for those jobs when we become operational again."

Saunders mentions multiple companies, including Campbell's Soup, Amazon, Promedica, among others have reached out to them for help filling hundreds of positions.

There is still a very high demand for truck drivers and healthcare workers.

In addition, recruitment for jobs with the Census have been rescheduled to start in June.

For more information, or to access online resources, click here .

