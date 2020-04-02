Ohio National Guard members supporting medical capacity assessment during COVID-19 response

The Ohio National Guard has expanded its support during the COVID-19 response in order to help determine the infrastructure required to meet the state’s anticipated increased need for medical facilities, at the request of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The Ohio National Guard is partnering with the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and the Ohio Department of Administrative Services to assess potential sites for alternate medical facilities.

Liaison officers from the Ohio National Guard and

additional service members with special training in engineering and construction will assess a variety of sites, ranging from unused state-owned facilities and commercial buildings to hotels and dormitories.

This assessment will allow the governor and state officials to evaluate how to expand medical capacity around Ohio.

Assessments will also be conducted in other locations across the state, and will include acquiring a clear understanding of the facility, equipment, and personnel requirements needed to support Ohio hospital systems during the COVID-19 response.

No site has been confirmed as an expansion site, while local, state, and health care partners continue to work together to provide a clear picture of each region’s health situation and potential.

Approximately 500 Ohio National Guard and Ohio Military Reserve members continue to support 12 food bank warehouses across the state, which provide food to Ohioans in all 88 counties. They are sorting, packing, and delivering food to the state’s most vulnerable populations.

To date, they have distributed more than 2.4 million pounds of food.