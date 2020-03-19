Ohio National Guard placed on active duty to aid in food distribution during coronavirus outbreak

Approximately 300 personnel from the Ohio National Guard have been activated after Gov. Mike DeWine signed a state active duty proclamation on Wednesday.

The active National Guard will assist with humanitarian efforts supporting the coronavirus COVID-19.

Yesterday I activated the @OHNationalGuard to support food banks that are short-staffed due to #COVID19. They will be available to help food pantries that request assistance. Here is the proclamation with their specific orders. pic.twitter.com/6Hw70vkBGj — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 19, 2020

The soldiers will support the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks at locations throughout the state. They will transport, package, and distribute food to homes in vulnerable areas, community-based locations, and partner agencies in rural counties.

“The action I’ve taken to activate the Ohio National Guard will provide support to our food pantries that are low on staff and need help getting food to some of our most vulnerable citizens,” Gov. DeWine said. “By looking out for our neighbors and following proper health safety guidelines, we will make it through this together.”

Guard members from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquartered in Columbus have been requested to assist local food distributions in Allen, Butler, Clark, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Hocking, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Montgomery, and Summit counties.

So far, @OHNationalGuard has been requested to help transport, package, and distribute food to those serviced by food banks in these counties:



#COVID19 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 19, 2020

Members of the Ohio Military Reserve, a component of the Ohio state defense force, will also be placed on state active duty to coordinate with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks at the food bank locations.