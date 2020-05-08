Ohio Northern University to resume in-person education in fall semester

Ohio Northern University announced Friday it will resume in-person, residential education in the fall. The private university in Ada has been utilizing remote learning since March 22.

In a statement, ONU said it will open "in alignment with state government required safety measures and consistent with CDC guidelines and other community health safeguards."

The university will work to develop a safety program for students, faculty, and staff based on social distancing in classrooms, labs, residence halls, campus apartments, and other facilities. The plan will also utilize enhanced and frequent cleaning, increased access to hygiene products and PPE. They also will base the program on availability of frequent testing and contact tracing.

“We are committed to providing our students an on-campus educational experience this fall, one that will look different in some ways, yet familiar with our tradition of delivering quality academic programs in a safe, rural environment,” ONU President Dan DiBiasio said in the statement.

The statement also points out the large number of faculty members who hold advanced degrees in medical and allied health fields and their ability to provide expertise to safely prepare the campus for the fall semester.