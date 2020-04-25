Ohio Primary Election Tuesday, April 28, 2020

As Ohio prepares to move forward with its Primary Election Tuesday, April 28, 2020, voters may need to make some adjustments to the way they typically cast their ballots.

For starters, there will be no in-person voting.

The initial date for the Ohio Primary Election was postponed from March due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Now, the election will be determined via absentee ballots.

You can fill out the form electronically, download and print it off at the link on this page. If you have not received a ballot, you can track it at the link posted by the Lucas County Board of Elections via Facebook.

Here are the new deadlines for Ohio's Primary Election 2020:

Saturday, April 25, 2020 is the final day to request a ballot.

Monday, April 27, 2020 is the final day ballots can be mailed in.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM initial ballots received by county Board of Elections offices will be counted.