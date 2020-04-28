Ohio Secretary of State addresses mail-in vote primary election

It's an election day in Ohio like none other before it. Thanks to the stay-at-home directive from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and fears of spreading COVID-19, there have been plenty of changes to the state's voting procedures.

Not only was Ohio's primary election vote delayed from its original date in March, the election is being done almost entirely through mail-in ballots. The last ballots to be counted needed to be postmarked by Monday, April 27.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, in an interview with 13abc which you can watch in full above, few exceptions are available to the no in-person voting, and those that exist are for homeless people and the disabled.

"We want to make sure every voice is heard," he said.

LaRose also mentioned the issue of missing ballots. If a voter has requested a ballot on time but they haven't received it, they will be afforded the opportunity to cast a provisional ballot.

If a voter has received a ballot but hasn't returned it yet -- a number he estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands -- LaRose encouraged those people to drop off their ballot at a secure drop box at the local board of elections by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The box for Lucas County voters is in front of One Goverment Center in downtown Toledo.

LaRose praised the work done by the U.S. Postal Service, particularly in northwest Ohio, where extra supervisors were brought in to make sure any mail wit a board of elections seal on it was sorted in house and not sent to Detroit.

With that in mind, he said any ballot postmarked by Monday will be counted, even if they arrive in the next few days or weeks.

All that means results released Tuesday night will be a good indicator of where votes will land, but the numbers may change while mail-in ballots continue to be counted. A certified tally will be released once every ballot has been counted.

This primary vote may be a dress rehearsal for the November election, but LaRose believes Ohio is in good shape to handle a potential mail-in exclusive vote during that time, as well, pointing out close to 25 percent of ballots cast in the state during a normal election are vote-by-mail.

"Our boards of elections are equipped to deal with a high volume of votes by mail," LaRose said.

The Secretary of State said he's presented other measures to modernize the process of voting in the state to the General Assembly, such as putting the request for a mail-in ballot online.

However, he said the obvious hope is the state has returned to a sense of normalcy by November, allowing for in-person voting.