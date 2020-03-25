Ohio Senate passes measure in first steps toward coronavirus relief bill

The Ohio State Senate was back in session on Wednesday, taking up a measured aimed at providing a little relief to the residents of the state amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Among the issues on the table, the state's postponed primary, state standardized testing, and utilities.

During their morning vote, state senators passed a measure that would extend the mail-in voting period through April 28th, though there would be no in-person voting day.

The bill would also eliminate both standardized testing requirements and state school report cards for the 2019-2020 school year.

Finally, the bill would place a moratorium on water shutoffs in the state. Many municipalities have passed similar measures aimed at keeping utilities on while families face a difficult financial future.

The bill is not a done deal. The Senate is only the first hurdle in the effort to pass relief measures for Ohioans. Now, it heads to the House who will need to pass it, before it goes to Gov. DeWine's desk.