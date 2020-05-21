Ohio State Fair canceled for 2020

The 2020 Ohio State Fair has been canceled out of concern for public health as well as the financial feasibility of hosting that would adhere to social distancing protocols.

The fair was scheduled for July 29-August 9 in Columbus.

More than 930,000 people attended the 2019 Ohio State Fair, with attendees coming from all 50 states. The fair in 2021 is scheduled for July 28-August 8.

The full press release is below.