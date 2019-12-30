Ohio State Trooper reunites young boy with favorite toy

It's a night Leah Sharkey and her 3-year-old son, Camden, won't soon forget.

Camden stands with his favorite toy, Booboo, in his left hand, while the bear toy given to him by Ohio State Trooper Alex Schlottag is in his right hand. Photo courtesy of Leah Sharkey.

Traveling down the Ohio Turnpike home to Sandusky on Sunday, Camden rolled down his window and stuck his favorite toy, Booboo, out the window while the car was going 77 mph, about 15 miles west of their exit.

Booboo flew out of his hand, and Camden began screaming. Leah pulled over and checked the backseat of her car, but the beloved toy wasn't there.

Not knowing what else to do, Leah decided to back up in the side lane to look for the toy. And that's when she saw the lights of a Ohio State Highway Patrol car pull up behind her.

When she tearfully told Trooper Alex Schlottag what happened, he took her phone number and told her to continue on her way, he would search for the toy.

About 30 minutes later, Schlottag called Sharkey ... with Booboo safely in hand.

They met up down the turnpike, and young Camden was reunited with his Booboo. Not only did Camden go home with Booboo, but also a new bear toy given to him by Schlottag.

