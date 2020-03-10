Ohio State cancels in-person classes due to coronavirus fears

The Ohio State University in Columbus has canceled all in-person classes through at least the end of March due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a university-wide letter sent from OSU president Dr. Michael Drake, there are no campus-related cases of COVID-19. However, the three confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County prompted the move to online learning.

The university has a task force of senior leaadership and subject matter experts who are meeting regularly, focusing on the university's preparations and response.

In the letter, Drake said, "One of the best ways to prevent the spread of viral illness is to minimize the circumstances in which individuals may interact and transmit disease."

Students will complete classes online, and they're also free to return to their, "permanent place of residence or return to campus, where appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be actively encouraged."

Also, all university-sponsored international travel is suspended immediately, through April 20.