Ohio State holds steady at No. 2 in Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff rankings were unchanged at the top this week, with LSU first followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.

The selection committee’s third weekly rankings had little movement in the top 10, with Alabama fifth followed by Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota.

The Buckeyes topped Rutgers 56-21 on Saturday to improve to 10-0 this season. It was their 16th straight win, dating back to a loss at Purdue last year.

Ohio State will host No. 8 Penn State in what is sure to be the most important game of the weekend in college football. The Buckeyes have won two straight against the Nittany Lions and six of the last seven. PSU hasn't won in Columbus since 2011.

After that, OSU will travel to Ann Arbor to face No. 13 Michigan on November 30.

The College Football Playoffs will hold its two semifinals on December 28 at the Playstation Fiesta Bowl in Scottsdale, Arizona and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The Championship will be January 13 in New Orleans.