Buckeyes battle back to top of CFP rankings

After their first win over a top 10 team this season, Ohio State returned to No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Buckeyes beat Penn State 28-17, good enough for the committee to vault OSU over LSU, which had held the top spot for two weeks.

LSU slipped to second Tuesday night and Clemson remained No. 3 while Georgia held on at four. If playoff history holds form, three of those top four teams will reach the semifinals.

Alabama remained No. 5 in the selection committee’s third rankings, with Utah moving up a spot to No. 6. The Utes are the only Pac-12 team in the top 10 after Oregon dropped eight spots to 14th.

Oklahoma is seventh followed by Minnesota, Baylor and Penn State.

Ohio State's next opponent, Michigan stayed steady at No. 13 for the second straight week. Other Big Ten teams in the rankings were Wisconsin (12) and Iowa (17).

Wisconsin and Minnesota face off this weekend as well, with the winner earning a spot against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game.

In each of the first five years of the playoff, three of the top four teams in the rankings heading into rivalry weekend reached the semifinals, including the No. 1 team every time.