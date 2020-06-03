Ohio State names new university president

The Ohio State University has named the Kristina M. Johnson, PhD, as the 16th president in the school's history. Johnson follows Michael Drake, who has been with the university since 2014.

Johnson comes to Columbus after serving as the chancellor of the State University of New York since 2017. She has more than 30 years experience as an academic, business, and policy leader.

Johnson will begin her tenure as Ohio State president on September 1.

Johnson earned her BS, MS, and PhD in electrical engineering at Stanford University, where she was a varsity athlete in field hockey and founded the club varsity lacrosse team. Johnson has been awarded five honorary degrees and has served on several corporate boards. She is currently on the board of directors of Cisco Systems, Inc.