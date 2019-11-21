Ohio T-shirt designer makes "Pittsburgh started it" shirts after Myles Garrett incident

Northeast Ohio’s popular T-shirt maker GV Art & Design just released a product that will likely soon be flooding Cleveland’s streets.

Their latest shirt printed in brown and orange has a simple message: “Pittsburgh started it.”

The shirt is in reference to the Myles Garrett helmet swing targeting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Many Cleveland Browns fans felt that Rudolph instigated Garrett, but GV Art & Design wants to make it clear they do not advocate Garrett’s actions.

“In no way do we condone what Myles did.”

The shirt is already available for purchase online for $28.

