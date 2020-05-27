Ohio Turnpike announces W82TXT contest for high school students

High school students in Ohio have the chance to encourage distracted driving while winning some prizes at the same time.

The Ohio Turnpike announced their 3rd annual "W82TXT" Teen Video Contest, open to students entering grades 9-12 and graduating seniors. The videos should encourage their peers to drive safely and not distracted.

The prizes are:

• 12-Month Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription

• Pocket Projector

• Apple Watch

• AirPods Pro

• PlusUs LifeCard Power Bank

• $250 Amazon Gift Card

The Ohio Turnpike will also award $500 to grand prize winner for the booster club of their choice at their school.

Videos must be submitted by July 4. The grand prize winner in 2019, “Are you there?” was submitted by Sam Holter, now a graduate of Youngstown Boardman High School.