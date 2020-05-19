Ohio churches each develop their own plans for re-opening

The COVID-19 pandemic inspires many to lean more heavily on their faith. So it's understandable that many of the calls into our newsroom ask about the reopening of churches, which state officials say were never ordered shut down. Still, many did close to keep parishioners safe.

13abc called around to several Ohio churches and found no two reopening plan alike. Some churches are restarting in-person services as early as this Sunday. On the other side of the spectrum, other churches do not yet have a firm date.

"I guess since we're talking about churches, to be our brother's keeper to love our neighbor as ourselves and to try to make sure we're responsible," said Lieutenant governor Jon Husted at the daily Ohio Covid-19 press conference on Monday, May 18th.

Churches in the area are doing their best to live up to Lt. Gov. Husted's words.

"Our guidelines are to protect our people and to keep our people safe and those they may come into contact with," said Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Catholic Diocese of Toledo in a Zoom interview on May 9th.

The diocese plans to have a soft opening starting this Memorial Day Monday.

"For Catholics, the Holy Eucharist and Sunday mass are the source and summit of our faith, so for us, this has been a great sacrifice," says Bishop Thomas.

The diocese has an extensive list of changes it's making to keep people safe. That list is available at the bottom of this article.

Just across town, the West Toledo parish of the Lutheran Church is also balancing a desire to congregate with safety concerns.

"We took a survey of our congregation and with all the limitations we'd have to do between all the masking and not singing... We just didn't get much positive response," says Pastor Steve Smithberger.

Smithberger is pastor of the West Toledo parish of the Lutheran Church which comprises Epiphany Church and All Saints Lutheran Church.

"What we've decided to do is just hold off... and then maybe look at it at the end of June and see where we're at," Pastor Smithberger continues.

As churches grapple with how to adapt to this new reality of masks and online worship, some things never change.

"Where the spirit of God is, there's something special going on," says Pastor Smithberger.

Churches in Ohio are allowed to hold services, and leaders are figuring out how to do that safely. If you are concerned about returning, the Catholic dispensation from attending mass continues, and other churches are continuing to stream their services online. Call your church directly if you have questions about its plans.