Ohio coronavirus test kit questions answered

In Ohio, there are no private coronavirus testing labs, but some are close to coming online. That's according to the Lucas County Health Comissioner. He says right now the only place in the state that has the capability to test for COVID-19 is the Ohio Health Department.

So what do you do and where do you go if you are experiencing symptoms?

If you are concerned you might have the coronavirus because you have a fever, cough, and shortness of breath - experts say the first thing you need to do is call your doctor ahead of going to the hospital or ER.

There is no coronavirus testing at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

But, the Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski says test sampling is happening in Lucas County.

"We're not just testing anybody. There has to be some reasoning to actually have that testing done," said Zgodzinski.

The test is conducted by a doctor ordered mouth swab that's sent to either out of state private labs or the Ohio Department of Health.

The commissioner estimates results take between 24-48 hours and he says either insurance or the Ohio Department of Health will pay for it.

After notifying your doctor that you're ill before coming in, you will first be screened for all other viruses to rule everything else out.

"Just because you have a sniffle or a cough doesn't mean that you have coronavirus. Let's just put it that way," said Zgodzinski.

Right now, the only people eligible for a coronavirus test are those considered the most at risk.

That includes people with severe symptoms that have traveled to infected areas, or been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

A local ER doctor says there is a testing shortage, but prevention should remain the main focus.

"If I tested you today and you came back negative and you're still out there working and doing your job - what about tomorrow? What about the next day? Based on exposures that you've had. So, truly the key is changing behaviors, altering our daily routines in ways that reduce the chance of transmission to other people," said ProMedica Emergency Medicine Physician, Dr. Brian Kaminski.

Avoid crowds, stay home if you're sick, stop shaking hands, wash your hands frequently, and keep about six feet between you and other people - experts say those kinds of steps are the best defense to stop the spread.

"Just because you may not think you're sick or that, you know, you went some place and now I'm fine. Yeah, that's true, but you could get somebody else sick and that's what we're trying to really limit," said Zgodzinski.

The health commissioner says the more we test, the more cases will be confirmed.

He says he "wouldn't be surprised if we eventually see it here," but that's something he calls expected that they've prepared for.