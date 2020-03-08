Ohio cruise passengers quarantined

"Overall, this is not the way you want to end your vacation," says Grand Princess cruise ship passenger Amy Doty-Kilbourne.

A vacation that got off to a normal start is now making headlines.

"We've been confined to our room since [2:00 PM PST] on Thursday," says Doty-Kilbourne's husband, Alan Kilbourne.

Amid a coronavirus outbreak on their cruise ship, the couple is in quarantine.

"Everyone is getting a little anxious about knowing what the next steps are and figuring out what's going to happen once we get onshore," says Amy.

Twenty-one people on the ship tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Kilbournes weren't tested.

"We're not really nervous about it. We're both healthy, we both have no symptoms and we've both practiced proper hand hygiene," says Alan.

Despite the quarantine, the passengers are being fed and kept busy.

"We get meals delivered to our room every day and they do give us some activities to try and cards and Sudoku and those kinds of things to help keep our mind off what's going on," says Amy.

They also have access to the Internet, where not everyone has been nice.

"Some of the comments were, 'Don't come back to Dayton. Why would you bring that to our neighborhood?'" says Alan.

But the Kilbourne's are staying positive.

"We'll do whatever the CDC says, we just want to get back to our lives in Dayton," says Amy.

And they're even having a little fun.

"And we're still married after being cooped up in the same room for three days," says Alan as they both laugh.

The passengers were supposed to disembark today, but have not yet. As of now, the Kilbourne's have canceled their return flight and would like to hear some sort of plan for how and when they are going to get home.