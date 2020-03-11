Ohio elementary and high schools remains open amid Covid-19 fears

One of the biggest questions now is what will happen to elementary and high schools? As of right now the doors will open Thursday morning.

But no one is sure what's coming in the weeks, days, even hours to come.

Some things are happening. Field trips are being cancelled and some districts are cancelling events with large numbers of people

Other plans are in the works which include distance learning, online learning, and assignments that may be going home. The question is will those plans be needed?

Schools are open, will stay open and there are no immediate plans to change things. That's the plan as of Wednesday night.

"Right now we're confident to a certain degree. Everyday there's a different conversation," said Dr. Romulus Durant, TPS superintendent.

All schools are in the same position, waiting for health officials to give them the latest update.

"It's great that the state is communicating with all of us what is happening and why they're doing what they're doing," said Tom Hosler, Perrysburg superintendent.

Distance learning plans are being put into place. That's in part because school officials have been worried that the discussion about closing schools could happen.

"At some point when we heard from the experts ‘it's not if, it’s about when’ when we heard the writing on the wall. At the end of the day this could be in our backyard," said Dr. Durant.

"We're not going to get a do-over on these things. So I think it's important for us to heed these words, try to find a balanced approach not to scare people but also not to put people in jeopardy,” said Hosler.

For Toledo Public Schools many of those kids depend on school for a hot breakfast and lunch. The district is working on plans with Connecting Kids to Meals to make sure those kids still get those meals they may not otherwise have if school is closed.

