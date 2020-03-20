Ohio expands use of telehealth services for Medicaid recipients

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has relaxed regulations to expand and enhance telehealth options for Ohio Medicaid recipients and their providers, reducing the risk of coronavirus COVID-19 infection for patients, families, and health care workers.

“Maintaining access to services, despite our need to socially distance ourselves, is critical to helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” DeWine said. “This action will help reduce the number of people infected and will hopefully save lives.”

Telehealth is the use of electronic information and telecommunications technologies to support long-distance clinical health care, patient and professional health-related education, public health and health administration. Traditionally, health care providers and patients interact with each other via real-time, two-way technology such as smartphones, tablets, or computers. These rules allow patients to connect with their doctors using everyday communications tools including emails, faxes, and landline telephone services.

Individuals do not have to be an established patient to receive telehealth services, and there are no limitations on the the types of practitioners who are permitted to provide telehealth services for Medicaid patients.

