Ohio expects coronavirus peak in mid-May, hospitals need to triple current capacity

Statistical modelers at the Cleveland Clinic gave a dire warning to Gov. Mike DeWine Friday.

They said Ohio should expect a coronavirus peak in mid-May.

More concerning however, they believe hospitals will need to triple their current capacity to avoid overloading the state's health care system.

Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said the state can expect up to ten thousand new cases per day when the peak hits.

As of Friday, there were 1,137 total cases in Ohio, with 276 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.

Lucas County has 48 cases so far, with two deaths.

Wood County has eight cases and Defiance County has reported five cases.

