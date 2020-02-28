Ohio falls short on the REAL IDs

The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 in response to the September 11th attacks. It is now 2020, and Ohio is far from getting its citizens ready for the law to take effect.

"Looking inside there, it's a long line. I went and had lunch and it only went up 20 numbers. It's at 27. I'm 79 now," says Cameron Newbert.

Newbert came to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles today for a new driver's license, a federally compliant one - known as a REAL ID.

Every person will need one to fly starting in October unless they have a passport.

"I didn't get my REAL ID today because I already have my passport," says Shaun Bailey.

A REAL ID can come in the form of a driver's license, but you need more paperwork to get it than to get a standard license.

"I got a little bit more information today on what all you need," says Kevin Welch.

When pressed for clarification, Welch says he got the information from 13abc.

You need to prove your date of birth, name, residency, citizenship, and social security number to get a REAL ID. This means you could need your social security card, birth certificate, your rental agreement, and a utility bill.

"I'm going to have to come back and get all the correct information and paperwork that they need to get an id. It's going to be a long process," says Newbert.

If you're an immigrant, have changed your name, or don't have a birth certificate, things can get even stickier.

"I feel like we should get more informed because when you walk into one of the BMV offices, they have a little poster, but I know for a fact no one reads it," says Jonathan James.

The Federal REAL ID Act was passed in 2005, but Ohio didn't start issuing REAL ID's until July 2018. Since then, only 1.8 million REAL ID's have been issued in Ohio, covering only 15% of the population.

Angela Montes got hers early.

"I didn't really go through a really hard process with it," says Montes.

But for Cameron Newbert...

"I tried to get ahead of the game but apparently I'm not getting an ID tonight," says Newbert.

A REAL ID will also be needed to enter any federal building.

The Ohio BMV is encouraging people to use their online chick-in system to reduce time spent in the office. They're also looking into allowing some documents to be processed electronically.

For more information about the documents you'll need, you can visit the BMV's website.