Ohio girls basketball state tourney moving to Dayton

The Ohio girls basketball state tournament is on the move, changing locations to the University of Dayton for the next three years.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the move to UD Arena, which was renovated in 2019 and has a seating capacity of 13,000.

“We are very excited to sign a three-year agreement for our member schools to experience UD Arena,” OHSAA commissioner Jerry Snodgrass said. “Southwest Ohio loves and supports basketball and the people at the University of Dayton have made it clear that they really want this state tournament on their campus. We believe that we have found a great home for the girls basketball state tournament.”

The OHSAA girls basketball tournament has been hosted at The Ohio State University 44 times over its 45 years of existence. In the statement, the OHSAA said it was running into scheduling issues with March dates available at OSU's Jerome Schottenstein Center or St. John Arena.

The 2021 girls basketball state tournament is scheduled for March 11-13. The 2021 OHSAA boys basketball state tournament will be played at St. John Arena March 18-20. There is currently no host site in place for the boys basketball state tournament in 2022.