Ohio hair salons can reopen May 15, 2020

For seven weeks, the chairs at Pratt Image Salon in Findlay have sat empty.

One week from today, that's set to change.

“We want to be safe, but we’re also just really amped up to be back to work,” said Ryan Pratt.

Pratt and his wife, Amy, own one salon in Findlay, another in Carey, and a barber shop.

The Pratts, like so many other small business owners, were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. To keep the business running, they started mixing hair color kits for customers to take home.

Starting Friday, May 15, the color kits will still be available, but the hair salon, along with others across Ohio, will be allowed to reopen with a new set of rules.

We put a working group together to look at best practices for reopening barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. #ResponsibleRestartOhio pic.twitter.com/bSQ5vAtSNv — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 7, 2020

The stylists will be required to wear masks and gloves. The state recommends customers wear masks as well. However, customers are not required to wear a face covering.

Clients will have to wait in their vehicles until their appointments. The waiting room at Pratt Image Salon will be closed.

There will need to be 15 minute intervals between appointments to allow adequate time to disinfect and sanitize work stations.

Also, one day a week, salons will be required to close for a deep clean of the entire facility.

The Pratts plan to install shower curtains around each work space to keep the stations separated.

All of these precautions, the Pratts say they are more than willing to take for the health and safety of their clients.