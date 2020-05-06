Ohio hiring 'disease detectives' to conduct coronavirus contact tracing

The state of Ohio is hiring COVID-19 Contact Tracers and COVID-19 Contact Tracing Supervisors as the state looks at ways to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay while restarting the economy.

Describing Contact Tracers as “disease detectives”, Ohio is trying to find people who will gather critical information from residents diagnosed with COVID-19 by identifying their contacts and calling every contact who lives in Ohio.

The supervisory role will oversee, support and assist a unit of Contact Tracers.

The Ohio Department of health will be looking for applicants with experience in public health, medical or a related field and interviewing technique skills.

More information on contact tracing and hiring information can be found on the state's website.