Ohio holding webinars for soon-to-be eligible Medicare recipients

The State of Ohio will hold a series of webinar events for Ohioans new to Medicare. The events will be conducted by staff from the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program.

The webinars will educate Ohioans who are almost eligible for Medicare about their health insurance and prescription drug coverage options.

A list of OSHIIP's Welcome to Medicare webinars is available at www.insurance.ohio.gov, and staff can also be reached at 1-800-686-1578 and OSHIIPmail@insurance.ohio.gov.

Ohioans who have enrollment questions can also call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE.