Ohio implements new phone procedure for unemployment filings

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is asking Ohioans who have been approved to receive unemployment benefits to call for unemployment benefits on designated days, based on the first letter of their last name.

• Sunday: A-H

• Monday: I-P

• Tuesday: Q-Z

• Wednesday-Saturday: All

To ensure fastest processing, claimants also should set their correspondence preference to “electronic,” as opposed to U.S. mail.

Ohioans can submit initial applications for benefits at any time. ODJFS encourages individuals to apply online at unemployment.ohio.gov. Those without internet access or who need assistance can file by phone at (877) OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at (888) 642-8203, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays.

First-time applicants should be prepared to provide their name and Social Security number as listed on their Social Security card and, if they are unemployed as a result of COVID-19, the mass-layoff number 2000180.